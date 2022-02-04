Daniel Craig's Knives Out 2 to Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man: Netflix 2022 film slate is loaded this year. Watch

Netflix has finally unveiled its impressive slate of films lined up for release in 2022, with a promise of a new release every week. A compilation trailer offers a decent glimpse of Ryan Gosling's action-loaded The Gray Man, though leaves out featuring Indian actor Dhanush, who too stars in the movie. It does gives a sneak peek of Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page's appearances in the movie.

The Netflix movie preview begins with a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez in the thriller titled The Mother as she declares, “Tonight is movie night.” It goes on to show Ryan Reynolds from The Adam Project and Jamie Foxx from vampire movie, Day Shift as the latter is ready to see things “that give your nightmares”.

Jason Momoa also joins the bandwagon as a half-man/half-beast in Slumberland and promises to take you "places your dreams can't dream of.”

There are also glimpses of Enola Holmes 2 as Millie Bobby Brown's titular character expresses a concern, “the real mystery is why everyone is talking to them. I thought that was my thing."

It also includes brief glimpses of others stars like Lindsay Lohan from Falling For Christmas, Chris Hemsworth from Spiderhead, Mila Kunis from Luckiest Girl Alive, Halle Berry from The Mothership, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron from The School For Good And Evil.

The slate ends with Daniel Craig's first look as Detective Benoit Blanc from Knives Out 2.

Also read: Dhanush, who is in Los Angeles for The Gray Man's shoot, says he is missing 'home food'

The preview trailer offers a sneak peek into many other intriguing titles as well like End of the Road, Hustle, We Have A Ghost, Me Time, The Good Nurse, Don't Blame Karma, You People. along with animated ones like Wendell And Wild, The Sea Beast and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON