Dhanush, who is in Los Angeles for The Gray Man's shoot, says he is missing 'home food'

Actor Dhanush made his debut on Twitter Spaces on Monday on the occasion of the audio launch of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, which will premiere on Netflix June 18. Dhanush was joined by the film’s director Karthik Subbaraj and composer Santhosh Narayanan.

Jagame Thandhiram has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Dhanush in the role of a Madurai-based gangster who travels to London to settle scores.

Talking about the film and his character, Dhanush said, “Right now, people have a lot of stress in their lives. Jagame Thandhiram is just the kind of film people need to relax a little. Suruli (name of Dhanush’s character) is one of my favourites. I’ve already started bugging Karthik to make a sequel.”

The session had over 15,000 people participating in it.





He went on to reveal that Suruli will have shades of Rajinikanth. “Both Karthik and I are huge fans of Rajini sir. In my earlier films, I’ve consciously stayed away from having Rajini influence in my performance. This time, Karthik said let it be there.”

The session had over 15,000 people listening in. After talking about the film and his character, Dhanush went on to croon a few lines from the song Nethu from the album.

Ungalukaga Nanga Irukom Thalaivaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa🙏

:

Proud To Be A Die-Hard Dhanush Fan 💪

:

New world record on @TwitterSpaces by #JagameThandhiram team

:

Highest listeners count with 17K+ beating the previous global record of Snyder's Arm of the Dead Space.

:#DhanushOnSpaces pic.twitter.com/9zFabmysSZ — Ãnegañ Ďinzž (@anegan_dinzz_) June 7, 2021





Apart from acting, Dhanush is also a successful writer, singer and a filmmaker. Asked if he has any plans of donning the hat of a music composer, he immediately said he has no such plans.

When the conversation veered towards his directorial plans, Dhanush said that he has no plans to direct at least for the next three years.

“Right now, I’m getting to work with some amazing filmmakers and on great stories. I don’t want to break the flow. It’ll easily take three years before I direct my next project,” he added.

Also read: The Lunchbox casting director Seher Aly Latif dies, Nimrat Kaur, Richa Chadha mourn her loss

A few years ago, Dhanush made his directorial debut with Tamil romantic drama, Power Paandi. The film featured Raj Kiran and Revathi in the lead roles while Dhanush played a cameo.

Dhanush is still in Los Angeles shooting for the Netflix film The Gray Man. He revealed that he spent over a month getting trained for the action sequences and then went on to shoot his portion over a period of 20 days. “I’m missing home food so much. I should be back in Chennai in a couple of weeks.”





ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON