Dhanush plays the lead in Jagame Thandhiram.
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram gets Twitter emoji ahead of release on June 18

  • Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram got a special Twitter emoji inspired by the movie.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:18 PM IST

Actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram on Thursday got a Twitter emoji ahead of its release on Netflix. This is the second Tamil film after Master to get a Twitter emoji this year.

Jagame Thandhiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will premiere on June 18.

The emoji for Jagame Thandhiram.
The trailer of the film was released earlier this week. It introduced Dhanush as a gangster from Madurai who travels to London to lock horns with a local gangster, played by James Cosmo. It appears as though they share a relationship that has turned bitter. The film will track Dhanush’s journey as a gangster from Madurai to London.


The film has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

The film was originally supposed to release in cinemas in April 2020. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers eventually announced it will skip theatres and release directly on Netflix.

Also read: Lisey's Story review: Julianne Moore is left to languish in lavish Apple show from Stephen King

While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead, the supporting cast also includes Guru Somasundaram, Kalaiarasan and Joju George among others.

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil drama Karnan, is currently shooting for his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man by Russo Brothers.

