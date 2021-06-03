Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram gets Twitter emoji ahead of release on June 18

Actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram on Thursday got a Twitter emoji ahead of its release on Netflix. This is the second Tamil film after Master to get a Twitter emoji this year.

Jagame Thandhiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will premiere on June 18.

The trailer of the film was released earlier this week. It introduced Dhanush as a gangster from Madurai who travels to London to lock horns with a local gangster, played by James Cosmo. It appears as though they share a relationship that has turned bitter. The film will track Dhanush’s journey as a gangster from Madurai to London.

What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix. Nevertheless hope you all enjoy jagame thandhiram and suruli @karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh https://t.co/gCeOdtkcD3 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 1, 2021





The film has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

The film was originally supposed to release in cinemas in April 2020. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers eventually announced it will skip theatres and release directly on Netflix.

While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead, the supporting cast also includes Guru Somasundaram, Kalaiarasan and Joju George among others.

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil drama Karnan, is currently shooting for his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man by Russo Brothers.

