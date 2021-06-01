Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Jagame Thandhiram trailer: Dhanush as the gun-toting witty gangster promises a fun ride
Dhanush in a still from Jagame Thandhiram.
tamil cinema

Jagame Thandhiram trailer: Dhanush as the gun-toting witty gangster promises a fun ride

  • The first trailer for Dhanush's upcoming action film Jagame Thandhiram was released on Netflix on Tuesday. Watch it here.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 11:35 AM IST

Trailer of Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming Tamil action drama Jagame Thandhiram, which stars Dhanush in the role of a Madurai-based gangster, was released on Monday. The trailer features Dhanush as a witty gangster and he promises a lot of fun.

Jagame Thandhiram, which marks the maiden collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and Dhanush, will premiere June 18 on Netflix.


The trailer introduces Dhanush as a gangster from Madurai who travels to London to lock horns with a local gangster, played by James Cosmo of Game of Thrones fame. It appears as though they share a relationship that has turned bitter. The film will track his journey as a gangster from Madurai to London.

The film has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

The film was originally supposed to release in cinemas in April 2020. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers eventually announced it will skip theatres and release directly on Netflix.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan talks about fighting covid with Amitabh Bachchan last year: 'He's a good roomie'

Ever since the makers announced that the film will directly release on an OTT platform, Dhanush has distanced himself from the movie. While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the leading lady, the supporting cast also includes Guru Somasundaram, Kalaiarasan and Joju George among others.

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil drama Karnan, is currently shooting for his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man by Russo Brothers.

OTT
Topics
dhanush james cosmo karthik subbaraj jagame thandiram

hollywood

tamil cinema

