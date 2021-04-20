IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Karnan to become first 50 crore grosser for Dhanush in Tamil Nadu
Dhanush plays the main lead in Karnan.
tamil cinema

Karnan to become first 50 crore grosser for Dhanush in Tamil Nadu

  • Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Dhanush starrer Karnan is a hard-hitting portrait of caste divide and police brutality. It has already grossed an estimated 47 crore.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:36 PM IST

Actor Dhanush’s latest Tamil release Karnan is all set to become the first 50 crore grossing movie for the actor in Tamil Nadu. At the end of its second week run in theatres, the film has approximately grossed 47 crore.

As per Cinetrak, a box-office tracking portal, Karnan will be Dhanush’s first 50 crore grossing film in the state. “Karnan is set to become the first 50cr grosser for @dhanushkraja in Tamil Nadu. End of the 2nd-weekend #Karnan has raked in 47.1 crores in the state. Breakeven for all investors (sic),” read a tweet from Cinetrak.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan is a hard-hitting portrait of caste divide and police brutality. It features the star as the messiah of a village and its people who have been let down by the system.

Karnan, which marked the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj, also stars Lal, Natty, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli among others.

Meanwhile, Dhanush currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil action film Jagame Thanthiram, which has been confirmed to directly premiere on Netflix. It has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shares pics of her New York apartment bathed in sunset glow

Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with a handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, was predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo has played a key role in the film.

OTT
Topics
dhanush tamil cinema caste politics + 1 more

Related Stories

Dhanush stars in Karnan.
tamil cinema

Udhayanidhi Stalin points out historical slip-up in Karnan, makers to rectify

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Udhayanidhi Stalin tweeted in praise of Dhanush's new film, Karnan, but pointed out a historical inaccuracy in it. He said that he conveyed the same to the makers, who promised to rectify it.
READ FULL STORY
Karnan movie review: Dhanush is seen one of the fiercest roles of his career.
tamil cinema

Karnan review: Dhanush’s film is a powerful, bold portrait of caste-based riots

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Karnan movie review: Dhanush plays the saviour of his people in Mari Selvaraj latest film about caste-politicians and the subjugation of marginalised communities.
READ FULL STORY
Story Saved
