The Lunchbox casting director Seher Aly Latif dies, Nimrat Kaur, Richa Chadha mourn her loss

Casting director Seher Aly Latif, known for her work on films like The Lunchbox and Durgamati, died on Monday due to cardiac arrest, her associate and director Neeraj Udhwani said. She was in her early 40s.

Also the co-founder of independent production company Mutant Films, Seher backed the Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, starring Swara Bhasker, and Maska, a film for the streaming service which featured Manisha Koirala.

Seher, I teased you 'coz I didn't know how to tell you how much I like you- for ur warmth, for ur cheer, for ur gentle goodness, for ur kindness to strugglers, for ur fun, for ur beliefs, for standing up for me, for unwittingly helping me out of a dark place. #SeherAlyLatif 1/n





Neeraj, who directed Maska, said Seher was admitted to Lilavati Hospital eight days ago due to kidney failure.

"There was some infection, which caused renal failure. She was admitted last weekend. She was on antibiotics and was recovering. But today she suffered a cardiac arrest and suddenly it was all over," the filmmaker told PTI.

Seher was known for her extensive work as a casting director on projects like mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan's biopic The Man Who Knew Infinity, starring Dev Patel; filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's period film Viceroy's House and Bhumi Pednekar-fronted drama feature Durgamati.

She was the Indian casting associate for acclaimed international projects like the Kathryn Bigelow feature directorial Zero Dark Thirty, Julia Roberts-starrer Eat Pray Love, the Netflix series Sense8, season four of the Showtime espionage thriller Homeland and the BBC One/AMC series, McMafia.

Nimrat Kaur, who starred in The Lunchbox and Homeland, took to Twitter to pay tributes to Seher.

"One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news... Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling. Await to meet you on the other side," Nimrat wrote.

Filmmaker Ritesh Batra, who helmed the acclaimed 2013 drama The Lunchbox, shared Nimrat's tweet and said he was shocked to learn about Seher's passing.

"I don't believe it, unfair parting with a kind soul and real friend. Goodbye Seher, I hope there is another side," Ritesh wrote.

Maska actor Nikita Dutta posted a picture with Seher to remember her.

"The heaven will be blessed with your mushy hugs and infectious smile. Still can't fathom this though," Nikita wrote.

"Salut #SeherLatif such an amazing casting director, producer and wonderful person. Gone too soon. Thank you for your legacy of films. God bless," tweeted fellow casting director Tess Joseph.

Seher was also attached as the executive producer on films like Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan, and Akshay Kumar's Gold (2018).

Seher is survived by husband and her parents.

