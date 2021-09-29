Dave Bautista fact-checks Daniel Craig about breaking his nose on Spectre: 'He did not run away!'

James Bond star Daniel Craig was fact-checked by Dave Bautista, who had a different recollection of an injury he sustained while filming a fight scene for Spectre. While Daniel Craig in a recent interview said that he mistakenly broke Dave Bautista's nose while filming and ran away, the former wrestler offered a different account of what happened.

Taking to Twitter and reacting to a news article about Craig's comments, he wrote, “He did not run!!! He started screaming 'F**k I broke his nose!!' And he did. And then he hugged me, apologised, we laughed, I changed clothes, shoved TP up my nose and we continued to make one of the best fight scenes ever. Very proud of it. And I love me some DC.”

In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Craig had recalled the injuries both him and Bautista sustained while working on Spectre. He said, “We were doing this scene, a fight sequence on a train, in Spectre. We learned this for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks, and we spend a week shooting it. And Dave was being really great with me, and he's a big, big guy. I forget how big he is. He was sort of throwing me against this wall, and he was being gentle. So he should, because it's pretend. And I just said, ‘Dave, Dave, mate it’s alright. You can chuck me a bit, it's fine'. So he did. I ended up on the wall, but my knee was over here (points in the opposite direction).”

Craig said that he knew instantly that he'd injured himself badly. He said that they had to re-film the scene with him in a brace and that it was ‘a struggle’. “But I broke his nose. I didn't do it deliberately; clearly, it was a mistake. Like I said, he's a big guy, professional wrestler, you really wouldn't mess with him. I threw this punch, I hit him on the nose and heard this crack. And I went, ‘Oh God no’, and ran away. I thought he was going to come after me. And he was so sweet,” he added.

Bautista also shared a selfie taken moments after the incident, and wrote, “I dug this up. I took this right after I got cleaned up.”

Spectre was Craig's fourth film as the iconic British spy. He will appear as Bond one last time in this week's No Time To Die. He made his debut as Agent 007 with 2006's Casino Royale and has also played Bond in Quantum of Solace and Skyfall. He will reunite with Bautista in Knives Out 2.