Daveigh Chase cause of death update: Boyfriend shares new details on actor's final illness

Actor Daveigh Chase, best known for voicing Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch and portraying Samara Morgan in the horror classic The Ring, has died at the age of 35.

Chase became one of Hollywood's best-known child actors after voicing Lilo in Disney's 2002 animated hit Lilo & Stitch.(Instagram/ @Daveighc)

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TMZ first reported Chase's death on Wednesday, citing her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, who shared new details about the actor's final illness. According to the report, Chase died on Tuesday after suffering complications from meningitis and a bloodstream infection that developed into sepsis.

The former child star rose to fame in the early 2000s with memorable roles in film and television before largely stepping away from the spotlight in later years.

What did Daveigh Chase's boyfriend say about her final illness?

According to TMZ, Hernandez said Chase died from meningitis and an infection in her blood, which caused septic complications before her body ultimately shut down.

He also told the outlet that Chase had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month because of malnutrition.

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{{^usCountry}} No additional medical details have been made public, and the family has not issued a separate statement regarding her cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No additional medical details have been made public, and the family has not issued a separate statement regarding her cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Anne Schedeen cause of death: How did ALF actress die at 77? What her family said Who was Daveigh Chase? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Anne Schedeen cause of death: How did ALF actress die at 77? What her family said Who was Daveigh Chase? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chase became one of Hollywood's best-known child actors after voicing Lilo in Disney's 2002 animated hit Lilo & Stitch. She later reprised the role in the franchise's television series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chase became one of Hollywood's best-known child actors after voicing Lilo in Disney's 2002 animated hit Lilo & Stitch. She later reprised the role in the franchise's television series. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The same year, she voiced Chihiro Ogino in the English-language dub of the Academy Award-winning animated film Spirited Away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The same year, she voiced Chihiro Ogino in the English-language dub of the Academy Award-winning animated film Spirited Away. {{/usCountry}}

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Horror fans also remember Chase for playing Samara Morgan, the eerie girl at the center of The Ring. Her performance earned her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

After establishing herself as a child actor, Chase went on to appear in HBO's Big Love, portraying Rhonda Volmer across 32 episodes during the series' five-season run.

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Her other screen credits included Donnie Darko, Beethoven's 5th, ER, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Mercy and several other television and film projects.

TMZ reported that Chase's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign following her death. The outlet also noted that Chase had several legal run-ins after stepping away from Hollywood, though she had largely remained out of the public eye in recent years.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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