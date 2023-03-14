Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan pose for selfies with Mindy Kaling at Oscars after-party

Actor, comedian, and producer Mindy Kaling has shared several pictures featuring Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the Oscars after party. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mindy posted the photos as she also posed with Simone Ashley and Naomi Scott. (Also Read | MM Keeravani sings, plays piano at post-Oscars party in Los Angeles)

In the first photo, Mindy Kaling smiled as she clicked a selfie while Deepika stood behind her. In the photo, Mindy was seen in a black dress while Deepika wore a black gown.

The next picture, clicked by Ram Charan also featured Upasana and Mindy. All of them smiled while posing for the camera. In the photo, Ram wore a green jacket while Upasana opted for a black dress. Mindy was seen in a golden dress.

In the last photo, Mindy along with Maitreyi, Simone, and Naomi smiled and gave different poses. Mindy captioned the post, "Could not be more starstruck by these Brown Beauties." Reacting to the post, Simone dropped a red heart emoji. Maitreyi wrote, "Here for the brown excellence!"

Sharing Mindy's post on her Instagram Stories, Upasana wrote, "@mindykaling ur a true inspiration to soooo many women out there. More power to you (hug face and red heart emojis)."

Upasana shared Mindy's post on her Instagram Stories.

It was a big day for India as two Indian productions--RRR and The Elephant Whisperers won Oscars. RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song. Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short.

Deepika, for the first time, graced the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage. She introduced the Naatu Naatu singers on the stage before their performance and briefed the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

Naatu Naatu was competing against Applause (sung by Sofia Carson) from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand (Lady Gaga) from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up (Rihanna) from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life (Son Lux, Mitski, David Byrne) from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary.

