Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Deepika Padukone's xXx co-star Kris Wu detained in China over rape allegation
hollywood

Deepika Padukone's xXx co-star Kris Wu detained in China over rape allegation

Police in China have detained Canadian pop star Kris Wu over a rape allegation.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Kris Wu poses with Deepika Padukone and Ruby Rose on the set of xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Police in China said they have detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of committing rape, with state media identifying him as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu.

Wu was being investigated over accusations made online of 'tricking young girls into having sex with him', according to a statement by police in the Chaoyang district of the Chinese capital Beijing late on Saturday.

Wu was publicly accused last month by an 18-year-old Chinese student of inducing her and other girls, some of them under the age of 18, to have sex with him.

The student told Chinese media last month that Wu had lured her into having sex when she was 17 after plying her with liquor. A police statement last month said the student was invited by Wu's team to his house for casting in music videos.

Wu has previously denied the accusation and was not immediately contactable on Sunday.

Wu's studio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His law firm did not answer calls. The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Kris Wu arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)

It was not immediately clear whether Wu's arrest was linked to the student who made the accusations in July.

Wu made his Hollywood debut in the 2017 action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage and was previously a member of K-pop group EXO.

At least a dozen brands including Porsche and Bvlgari had cut ties with Wu after the accusation, which have caused a social media storm in China.

Chinese state media have indicated that Wu's celebrity status and foreign citizenship are unlikely to help his case.

Also read: The real reason Deepika Padukone turned down Fast & Furious 7, Vin Diesel brought her back for xXx instead

"Foreign nationality is not a talisman, no matter how famous he is, there is no immunity. Whoever breaks the law will be punished by law," said the Communist Party-owned People's Daily on a social media posting on Saturday evening that referred to the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone xxx: xander cage
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP