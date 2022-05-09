Demi Moore, her daughters pose with spiritual figure Mata Amritanandamayi: 'I am so grateful'

Actor Demi Moore shared a picture of herself, with her daughters and spiritual figure Mata Amritanandamayi, also known as Amma. In the pictures, Demi's daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis are seen sitting close to Amma as they posed for the picture. Demi shared the photo on the occasion of Mother's Day. Also Read: Demi Moore opens up on near-death experience from combining drugs, threesomes with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher

Sharing the picture, Demi wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving!”

Demi Moore's Instagram post.

One fan commented, “Wow amazing I had a blessing from this lady she came to Dublin Ireland she’s amazing.” Another one wrote, “Amma from India.” Many dropped blessing hands and heart emojis in the comments section.

Demi also shared the same picture on her Twitter handle. One person commented there, “Mata Amritanandamayi is your spiritual leader?” While one wrote, “I’ve met her, hugging Amma, She’s wonderful for sure," another one commented, “Love from India.”

In 2013, Demi visited Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh, along with her spiritual teacher Hargopal Kaur Khalsa, to attend a mind and life conference called Craving, Desire and Addiction. Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama also attended the conference.

Demi was last seen in the 2020 film Songbird. The film also starred KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario and Paul Walter Hauser. She will be seen next in Please Baby Please, which will also star Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, and Karl Glusman.

