Dhanush attends The Gray Man Mumbai premiere in veshti and greets everyone with folded hands, hugs Vicky Kaushal

Actor Dhanush on Wednesday evening attended the premiere of his upcoming film The Gray Man. The actor, who arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day, opted for ethnic wear--a white half sleeve shirt, a white veshti and sandals. He also posed for the paparazzi with folded hands at the red carpet event. Dhanush is making his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film that releases this Friday. (Also Read | Joe Russo reaches India for The Gray Man premiere, to join 'dear friend' Dhanush)

At the venue, Dhanush also smiled and posed along with the Russo Brothers--Joe and Anthony Russo. They too arrived in India on Wednesday and were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport.

At the event, Dhanush also met actor Vicky Kaushal and shared a conversation with him. They also hugged and smiled at each other. Director duo Raj and DK were also seen at the event speaking to the Russo Brothers. They are directing the Indian sister-series of Russo Brothers' Citadel.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Dhanush talked about his sons Lingaa and Yatra attending the London premiere of the film. He said, "I don't know if they even understood the magnitude of it. But it was great fun. They had fun. They were happy to do it."

Earlier speaking with news agency PTI, Joe had said, “We just think that we are on the cusp of an explosion of Indian talent around the world. There is only one other country in the world that creates movies on the scale of Hollywood and that's India. When you have a really robust film community, like in India, it produces talents with a lot of experience in front of the camera."

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name and is a spy action thriller revolving around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins.

The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick. It is produced by the Russos and Mike Larocca via AGBO and Roth Kirschenbaum's Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Castaldi.

