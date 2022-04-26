Dhanush is ready to rub shoulders with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling; first look revealed from Russo Brothers' The Gray Man

On Tuesday, Netflix's Instagram handle shared the first look of actor Dhanush from his Hollywood debut The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura. Also Read: Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘friend’, congratulates her for new song; fan says 'Kanye take notes'

Netflix India's Twitter handle shared Dhanush's first look from the film, in which he is seen on top of a car, sporting an intense look with blood on his face. The post was captioned, “The first look of Dhanush in The Gray Man is here and it's vera maari vera maari."

One fan commented, “Proud moment for whole Indian Cinema Industry.” Another one said, “Our hero is back.” While one wrote, “Dhanush doing a superhero landing pose, #TheStickMan,” another one said, “He's gonna make all of us proud."

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man is billed as an action-thriller which revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Ryan. The film follows Court as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris), a former member of Court's CIA team. The makers also unveiled the looks of Chris, Ryan, Ana de (as Dani Miranda) and Rege-Jean, who plays Carmichael.

In an interview with PTI last December, Dhanush had said he loved working on The Gray Man and described collaborating with the Russo brothers "a very good learning experience".

He was last seen in the 2022 Tamil action film Maaran, which also starred Malavika Mohanan. The film, written and directed by Karthick Naren, was released on Disney+ Hotstar, on March 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(With inputs from PTI)

