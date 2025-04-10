Did CBS cancel 2 fan favorite FBI shows? Look at their potential endings

Several social media users expressed anger over CBS canceling two fan-favorite shows - ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘FBI: International’. The network is axing the series, which are spin-offs of FBI after their current seasons, Variety reported weeks ago. CBS has canceled two FBI spin-off series(X/FBI: Most Wanted)

This comes after FBI, which started in 2018, was renewed for three seasons last April. It will air till 2027.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ was the first ‘FBI’ spinoff. It debuted in 2020 and was originally led by Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathanial Arcand. McMahon left at the end of season 3, leaving Dylan McDermott as the lead.

‘FBI: International’, on the other hand, started airing in 2021 with Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul playing the main leads.

Another spinoff, ‘FBI: CIA’, was announced in January this year. Dick Wolf is the writer and executive producer of the show along with David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

Reacting to the shows ending, one fan tweeted: "So FBI International and FBI Most Wanted are getting canceled?! Another wrote, "I just heard that 2 of my shows have been cancelled. Why is FBI International & Most Wanted being cancelled? Both are good shows w/lots of possibilities. No reason was given in the articles I read."

“So let me get this straight I'm somehow suppose to move on to next fall/spring with the uncertainty of the hunting party, canceled swat, fbi international, and fbi most wanted,” a second one said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I hope they decide to put FBI International and Most Wanted on Paramount + or something. These shows are too good to be canceled,” a third person tweeted.

Here are potential endings to the two series

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6)

Likely conclusion: Dick Wolf shows often wrap up with a mix of case resolution and character arcs. The 100th episode (Season 6, Episode 14, “100%”), airing soon, features Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and her boyfriend Ethan in a hostage crisis, per ScreenRant. This could serve as a pivotal moment, testing the team’s cohesion. The finale might focus on a major takedown—perhaps a returning villain or a personal nemesis for Remy—while tying up loose ends:

Remy: Could solidify his relationship with Abby or choose solitude, reflecting his growth from a loner to a leader.

Nina: Might reconcile with Scola, possibly transferring back to FBI (as Shantel VanSanten originated there), offering a cameo-friendly exit.

Team: Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge) could get heroic send-offs, like promotions or personal milestones (e.g., Ray’s family ties in New Orleans).

FBI: International (Season 4)

Likely conclusion: The Fly Team’s global mandate suggests a finale with international stakes—perhaps a multi-country operation. Key arcs could resolve as follows:

Wes: Episode 16, “Little Angel,” teases emotional fallout with Ella, who seeks help rescuing an American CEO in Prague. The finale might see Wes confront his past (e.g., their breakup’s root cause) while leading a daring mission, cementing his role as a decisive leader.

Team: Original members like Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) and Andre Raines (Carter Redwood) could get spotlight moments—Vo solving a tech-heavy case, Raines leveraging his field skills. Tank the dog might even get a heroic save.

Closure: The cancellation boosts FBI: CIA’s odds, so the finale could plant seeds for that spinoff (e.g., a domestic terrorism case handed off to New York), while giving the Fly Team a triumphant exit—perhaps disbanding honorably or relocating.