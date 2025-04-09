Is Sydney Sweeney dating Glen Powell? Euphoria star says she's ‘having fun’ amid rumours: Report

Sydney Sweeney allegedly broke her silence on dating rumours with Glen Powell, according to a new report. The Euphoria star admitted she is “having fun” when asked about her Anyone But You co-star after calling off her wedding to Jonathan Davino, a source told The US Sun. Per the outlet, the 27-year-old actress played “super coy” about her rumoured relationship with the Top Gun: Maverick star. Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell dating rumours: Report

Is Sydney Sweeney dating co-star Glen Powell? New report reveals she played ‘super coy’ about rumours

On Sunday, Sweeney attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards, where she turned heads in an elegant brown ensemble featuring a leather corset over a coat-style top with a plunging neckline. The Immaculate star attended the event held at the Avalon Club in Los Angeles to honour her longtime hairstylist, Glen Oropeza, who won an award for his work.

At one point during the event, Sweeney was approached by a friend, who inquired her about romance rumours surrounding her and Powell, per the report. “Someone she knew came up to talk to her and they seemed friendly. The person asked if Sydney was actually dating Glen and said she hoped she was,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to say, “Sydney laughed and played super coy and at one point even gave a flirty wink. She wouldn’t say it one way or another,” adding, “But she did say she was ‘having a lot of fun.’” Later in the evening, Sweeney was overheard saying she “loves Glen so much.” However, she neither confirmed nor denied if she is actually Powell.

The report comes after Sweeney made headlines for calling off her wedding to Davino, whom she got engaged to in 2022. In March, an insider told Us Weekly, “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” adding, “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet.”

While Sweeney's current relationship status remains unknown, the source added at the time that she and the 41-year-old businessman were “working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.” “The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the insider added.