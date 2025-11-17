Did Gigi Hadid quit alcohol to support boyfriend Bradley Cooper’s sobriety journey? Details inside

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating each other for a while now. A new report has now claimed that she has quit alcohol to support the actor in his sobriety journey. The Maestro star quit alcohol in 2004. Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been dating for almost two years.

According to Radar Online, when Gigi and Cooper first began to date, the model would be quite active at parties and events. However, as the duo is turning serious about each other, the runway star has gone through a lifestyle shift.

Also read: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau talks emotional balance while Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry romance rumours continue to trend

Gigi Hadid’s commitment to Bradley Cooper

According to the report, it is important for Cooper that his partner is aware and supportive of his sobriety. An insider told Radar Online, “If you’re going to be close with Bradley in any meaningful way, then you’re going on his sobriety journey.”

They further added, “It’s a core piece of who he is. He’s very upfront about staying sober one day at a time. Gigi isn’t just talking the talk; she’s walking the walk.”

As for Bradley, the American Sniper star opted to quit alcohol at the age of 29, after realizing that his life was going out of control. Now 50, he remains a source of help for people who want to quit drugs or alcohol, the insider told Radar Online.

Also read: Tell Me Softly: Release date, cast and other key details - Watch trailer

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s relationship

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been together for roughly two years. A Reality Tea report claimed that Gigi Hadid wants to get married to Cooper, but the actor is in favour of waiting for a while. The American Hustle actor was earlier involved with Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. Hadid has a daughter, Khai, with singer Zayn Malik.

Amid the two’s growing romance, Hadid’s move to quit alcohol speaks volumes about the commitment that the two have for each other.

FAQs

Q1. For how long have Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper been dating?

Ans. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating each other for almost two years.

Q2. When did Bradley Cooper quit alcohol?

Ans. Bradley Cooper quit alcohol in 2004.

Q3. Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper engaged?

Ans. No, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are not engaged yet.