Tell Me Softly: Release date, cast and other key details - Watch trailer

Prime Video has released the official trailer for Tell Me Softly, giving fans their first look at the highly anticipated Spanish Original film. The movie will premiere on December 12 and is based on Tell Me Softly, the first book in Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Tell Me trilogy. Ron, famous for creating the global hit Culpable, returns with another engaging story for audiences. Tell Me Softly is out on December 12.(YouTube/Prime Video)

A love triangle returns after seven years

The trailer introduces viewers to Kamila “Kami” Hamilton, played by Alicia Falcó. Kami has spent seven years building a calm and stable life. Everything changes when the Di Bianco brothers, Thiago and Taylor, suddenly return. Thiago is played by Fernando Lindez (Élite), while Taylor is portrayed by Diego Vidales (Nudes).

Their comeback evokes old memories, hidden emotions, and difficult choices. Kami once shared deep bonds with both brothers. Her first kiss was with Thiago, whose intense personality still affects her. Taylor, known for always protecting her, starts seeing her differently now. Their return forces Kami to face the truth she tried to avoid: the Di Bianco brothers are the only ones who ever truly understood her. But she must figure out whether they will help her heal or break her heart again.

A strong cast and creative team

The film also features Celia Freijeiro, Patricia Vico, Andrés Velencoso, Eve Ryan, and Fernando Nagore. It is directed by Denis Rovira and written by Jaime Vaca, who previously worked on the hit series Élite. The project is produced by Vaca Films, the company behind Sky High, Retribution, and Cell 211, according to Forbes.

Expanding The House of Ron universe

Tell Me Softly is part of Prime Video’s growing partnership with Mercedes Ron under the label The House of Ron. The second film in the trilogy, Tell Me in Secret, is already being made. Adaptations of Ron’s novels Marfil and Ébano have finished filming and will soon be released.

With its emotional story, strong acting, and the magnetic Di Bianco brothers, Tell Me Softly is expected to become one of Prime Video’s biggest romance releases of the year.

FAQs

1. When does Tell Me Softly release on Prime Video?

Tell Me Softly will premiere on December 12 exclusively on Prime Video as part of the platform’s Spanish Original lineup.

2. Who stars in the Tell Me Softly film adaptation?

The film features Alicia Falcó, Fernando Lindez and Diego Vidales in the lead roles, forming the central love triangle inspired by Mercedes Ron’s bestselling novel.

3. Is Tell Me Softly based on a book?

Yes. The movie is adapted from Mercedes Ron’s novel Tell Me Softly, the first book in her popular Tell Me trilogy.