Jonas brothers' new Christmas movie takes hilarious jabs at Joe Jonas' dating life

The Jonas Brothers’ new Christmas movie goes straight for the jugular - mostly Joe’s - and wastes no time poking fun at his long, messy, and public dating trail. The Disney+ feature, which dropped on November 14, follows Joe, Nick, and Kevin as they play exaggerated versions of themselves on a chaotic trip from London to New York, trying to make it home in time for Christmas. Jonas Brothers’ new Christmas movie came out on Disney+ on November 14.(Instagram/joejonas)

The setup feels light at first, then spirals. Santa, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, puts a mischievous spell on the trio after deciding they have drifted apart. Every setback is deliberate. Every disaster pushes them into conversations they have been dodging for years.

Joe Jonas remains in spotlight

Along the way, the brothers lean into the bit, and Joe takes most of the hits. The film sprinkles in little digs - sometimes subtle, sometimes not even close. At one point, Kevin fires off, “How many ‘connections’ have you had this month?” and Nick jumps in with, “Joe can’t count that high.”

Later, during an argument on the wrong train in Amsterdam, Nick gets labelled “uptight,” Kevin’s dubbed “human cardboard,” and Joe gets stuck with “lovable tramp," Us Weekly reported.

A love interest and some real talk

Joe’s arc shifts when he runs into Lucy, played by Chloe Bennet, an old childhood friend. They wander through Amsterdam talking about breakups.

Joe says, “I’ve got a few bad breakups under my belt as well” - a line that hits differently considering his 2024 divorce from Sophie Turner.

Lucy then hesitates before admitting that she does not know how to act around someone whose personal life is constantly public knowledge. Joe laughed and answered, “Yeah that’s pretty much how it goes.” It is a quick moment, but one of the few places where the film slips into something real.

The ‘womanizer’ label and a soft landing

A bigger confrontation comes when the brothers get surrounded by wolves in the wilderness, and tension cuts open fast. Joe accuses Nick of acting superior and says their constant digs make him feel like a “vapid womanizer.” He even admits that the jokes start to make him wonder if “maybe I’m just this shallow idiot my brothers say I am.”

The movie ends in classic holiday style: reconciliations, decorations, and Kevin and Nick surprising Joe by inviting Lucy. Joe finally confesses, “I was terrified of falling for you and it blowing up in my face,” before they kiss in front of everyone.

FAQs

Does the new Jonas Brothers movie comment on Joe’s real love life?

Yes, several jokes in the film aimed directly at Joe’s dating history.

Who plays Santa in the movie?

Jesse Tyler Ferguson plays Santa.

Do Nick and Kevin’s real families appear?

Yes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas make cameos with their kids.

Is Joe given a love interest in the film?

Yes, he reconnects with his childhood friend Lucy, played by Chloe Bennet.

Where to watch the movie?

It is available on Disney+.