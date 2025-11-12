Malti holds dad Nick Jonas' face adorably in unseen pic, mom Priyanka Chopra reacts; fans in love with ‘princess’

Singer Nick Jonas shared a carousel of photos and videos as he held an event to celebrate his upcoming film, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nick posted photos with his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, and their children, Alena and Valentina. Nick Jonas shared a photo wth daughter Malti.

Nick Jonas shares adorable pic with Malti

In a photo, Nick was seen holding his daughter Malti in his arms as he looked at her. She held his face in her hands and looked adorably at him. For the event, both Malti and Nick twinned in black and white outfits. In several videos and photos, Nick was seen celebrating with his friends and family members.

In a clip, Malti and Danielle stood up from the floor as they faced each other. Danielle, dressed in a golden outfit, was seen smiling at the toddler. Sharing the post, Nick wrote, "Incredible night celebrating A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. Big thank you to all who were a part of making this happen. You can watch starting this Friday on @disneyplus @hulu." He geo-tagged the location New York.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick and Malti's pic

Reacting to the post, Malti's mother-actor Priyanka Chopra, posted raised hands, fire and heart eyes emojis. A fan said, "Malti Marie is a princess." "My eyes are truly blessed," read a comment. "Serving!! So excited to watch," read another comment. "And you and Malti are so adorable," read a comment.

About Malti's family

Nick married Priyanka in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their first daughter, Malti, in January 2022.

About the Jonas Brothers movie

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie premieres on November 14 on Disney Plus and Hulu. In the movie, Kevin, Joe and Nick face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.