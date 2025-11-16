Joshua Allen’s girlfriend explains funeral fight after video of altercation surfaces. Here’s what she said

Dy'Zetta Brown, girlfriend of the late Joshua Allen, has now given her side of the story on the altercation that took place at the So You Think You Can Dance star’s funeral. Dancer Joshua Allen rose to fame with So You Think You Can Dance.(officialjoshuaallen/Instagram)

Police were called in twice during the event, which took place on November 8. A video of the brawl is circulating online, and it shows a lady grabbing Brown from behind when she was trying to give a final kiss to her departed boyfriend, TMZ reported.

Dy'Zetta Brown opens up on fight at Joshua Allen’s funeral

Brown claimed that the lady who grabbed her is Allen’s maternal aunt. She explained that his family was unhappy with her presence as she had taken out a restraining order against the dancer. Brown says she returned to her seat after the incident and went back to pay her respects once the family had done so.

She also accepted that there was a restraining order obtained by her, but denies that it was due to any dislike on her part.

“I had no control over that decision. I repeatedly told police I didn’t want Joshua in jail … I just wanted him to get help. But they said it was out of my hands. The system did what it wanted … not what was best for him,” Brown told TMZ.

She added that her boyfriend was suffering from mental health issues and she was trying to persuade him to seek help.

Joshua Allen died on September 30 in Fort Worth, Texas, after being hit by a train. As per the US Sun, the 36-year-old walked directly into the train that caused his death.

The police report on the incident sheds more light on what happened on that fateful day.

“I made contact with (the conductors) of the train, they both stated that while traveling northbound on the train tracks, they observed Joshua walking southbound on the train tracks, and recording the train as it got closer,” an unidentified man is quoted as saying in the report.

Allen became a celebrity when he participated in and won the So You Think You Can Dance show’s fourth season at the age of 18 in 2008. He also landed some acting roles in movies and TV shows.

