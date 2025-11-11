Joshua Allen funeral: 'So You Think You Can Dance' star's burial marred by chaos, video viral; Watch

Dancer Joshua Allen, who rose to fame after winning the fourth season of the dance reality TV show, So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, passed away on September 30. Recently, a funeral for Allen was held at his home in Fort Worth, Texas, where chaos ensued after one of the family members allegedly showed up uninvited. Dancer Joshua Allen, who rose to fame on So You Think You Can Dance, died in October.(officialjoshuaallen/Instagram)

Videos and photos from Joshua Allen's funeral surfaced on social media, which showed chaos at the venue. The videos subsequently went viral.

Here's the video:

What Happened At Joshua Allen's Funeral?

The details of what exactly happened at the funeral remain unclear, as no official statement from the family or other guests in attendance was shared. However, social media posts claimed that the chaos concerned the presence of Joshua Allen's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Allen was convicted of willfully injuring his girlfriend in January 2016, after which the protective order was issued against him. In August 2017, he pleaded no contest to domestic-violence charges, including, and was ordered to stay away from the victim for 10 years as part of his sentence.

According to reports, the ex-girlfriend, who remains unidentified in media reports, attended the funeral even as the restraining order continues. Allen's family, especially his mother, reportedly objected to it, resulting in the chaos.

Joshua Allen's Cause Of Death: What Happened To Him

Joshua Allen's family confirmed that he died after being struck by a train in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 30. The local medical examiner’s database lists his death as having occurred at a hospital. Additional reports say he was found near railroad tracks and may have been recording while walking toward a moving train.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office database lists his cause and manner of death as pending. Media outlets cite a 911 call and train-crew accounts suggesting he was hit by a train while walking on the tracks and may have been filming at the time.