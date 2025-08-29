Bradley Cooper goes 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' in Silver Linings Playbook deleted scene, Anupam Kher shares video. Watch

Actors Anupam Kher and Bradley Cooper starred together in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. Recently, on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Anupam shared a deleted scene from the film in which Bradley Cooper said, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya (Hail Lord Ganesha).' Anupam Kher and Bradley Cooper have so far worked in only one film, Silver Linings Playbook.

Anupam Kher, Bradley Cooper's deleted scene from Silver Linings Playbook

In the video, Anupam's character (Cliff Patel) is seen explaining to Bradley's character (Patrizio) about Lord Ganesha. The video ended with Cliff praising Patrizio as he repeated, ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’

Sharing it, Anupam wrote, "When Bradley Cooper said Ganpati Bappa Morya! Presenting the deleted scene from the film #SilverLiningsPlaybook where I explain to #BradleyCooper the phenomenal story of Lord Ganesh! Jai Ganesh! (Heart eyes, red heart, Om symbol and folded hands emojis)."

Fans react to film's deleted scene

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Well done, Bradley. Tried hard with the last line." A comment read, "But why was such an interesting scene deleted?" A person wrote, "Oh wow! I had no clue this was going to be one of the scenes." A fan commented, "Sir, the way you explain everything with energy to Bradley Cooper."

About Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) is a romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by David O Russell. The film is based on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel The Silver Linings Playbook. It also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker, John Ortiz, Shea Whigham, and Julia Stiles.

About Anupam's films

Anupam was last seen in Tanvi The Great, which he also directed and produced. Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi, and Arvind Swamy feature in the cast. The film is about a young woman with autism, who resolves to join the Army to fulfil her late Army officer father’s dream of saluting the Indian flag at the Siachen Glacier.

He is set to appear next in the Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Bengal Files. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 5. It also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar.