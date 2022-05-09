Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness box office day 3: Marvel's latest is inches away from ₹100 crore haul
India has become the fifth biggest international market for Benedict Cumberbatch's latest release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is just inches away from entering the ₹100 crore club. The film released on May 6 in India and has collected ₹97 crore on opening weekend. (Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Twitter shares funny no-context spoilers. Can you decipher these?)
The film had a grand opening with ₹30 crore on its first day in the country. Apart from its remarkable day one earnings, the film also had a promising start with advance bookings of ₹10 crore. On day three, India has emerged as the first's biggest market after US, Korea, UK, Mexico and Brazil.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, "#DoctorStrange 2 grosses $12.7 Million [ 97 Crs] in India for the opening weekend 5th highest market in International after Korea, UK, Mexico and Brazil."
In the US, the film collected $185 million over the weekend. Internationally, the film earned $265 million, and the worldwide total is currently $450 million.
Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film might just cross Spider-Man: No Way Home's lifetime business in India. In its first three days, the Tom Holland-starrer had made ₹79 crore at the Indian box office.
Spider-Man: No Way Home film was the first three films to cross the ₹200 crore mark in India during the pandemic. While it earned $1.69 billion at the global box office and became the highest-grossing film of all time, it came to a halt at ₹212 crore in India.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness marks Dr Stephen Strange's fifth appearance in an MCU film. It shows Dr Strange travelling different universes to save a young girl from a villain who is after her superpowers. It also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong and others.
