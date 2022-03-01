Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Patrick Stewart confirms he is playing Professor X in Marvel film

After denying it for weeks and pretending he had no idea who Doctor Strange is, actor Patrick Stewart has finally admitted he is indeed reprising his role as Professor X in the upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film's latest trailer, which released last month, had hinted at Patrick being in the film as his voice is heard in it. But the actor continued to deny it. (Also read: Doctor Strange 2: Taron Egerton breaks silence on those Wolverine leaks)

The film's trailer shows a bald character from the back saying, "We should tell him the truth," as the film's lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch looks on. Fans said that the voice sounded exactly like Patrick's, who has played Professor X aka Charles Xavier in X-Men films from 2000-17.

Speaking on Jake's Take, Patrick talked about the reaction to the film's trailer and said, "Well, I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything. It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses and that my PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me."

He then went on to confirm his presence in the film by addressing his appearance in the trailer. "I actually didn’t recognize my own voice, it sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know. But I was astonished, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else. There would have been so many connections made. But, uh, it pleased me," he said.

Last week, speaking to journalist Ethan Alter for the promotions of his new show Star Trek: Picard, Patrick was asked about his appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel and he responded, "Who's Doctor Strange?" before smiling. In an earlier interview, he had implied that the voice heard in the trailer belonged to someone copying him.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Phase 4 of MCU. The Sam Raimi film has been described as Marvel's first horror film and will release in theatres on May 6.

