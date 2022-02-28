Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Taron Egerton breaks silence on those Wolverine leaks

The upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a hotbed of leaks, rumours, and speculations. Since the film deals with multiverse and variants of different characters, there have been rumours that several Marvel characters could show up in it, ranging from Tom Cruise as Iron Man to John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic. One such leak claimed actor Taron Egerton is playing Wolverine in the film. The actor has now finally opened up on the alleged leaks. (Also read: New leak suggests Doctor Strange 2 will introduce new Wolverine)

Taron Egerton is best known for his roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service and Rocketman. Recently, certain movie insiders had claimed that Wolverine would make his MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2 and would be played by someone other than Hugh Jackman, who has played the role in all films from 2000-17. Reports then claimed that Taron would play Wolverine in a cameo, setting up for a bigger role in future films.

In an interview with Alex Jones via The One Show, Taron addressed these reports and said, "There’s no truth in it at all. There’s no truth in it. It would be, obviously, really exciting, but I don’t know...That’s like playing Bond. It would be exciting to play a role where you play to such a huge audience. Those movies are the most-watched movies in the world. It’s a great thrill and it’s a great part. But there’s no truth in it. Very flattering, though.”

However, fans are still not convinced about the denial given that every actor associated with the MCU in secret roles denies it. The recent trailer of the Doctor Strange sequel appeared to show Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X. However, the actor has denied it deftly in all interviews since.

Other leaks and reports claim that Ryan Reynolds and Tobey Maguire will reprise their roles of Deadpool and Spider-Man in the film. Both these actors have also denied these reports.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead and is part of Phase 4 of MCU. The Sam Raimi film has been described as Marvel's first horror film and will release in theatres on May 6.

