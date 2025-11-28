Dolly Parton shares emotional Thanksgiving message amid health struggles: ‘Just know that…’

Dolly Parton is thankful to her fans, who have been by her side amid her health struggles. On Thursday, the 79-year-old shared an emotional Thanksgiving message on social media. Her sweet video note comes after she postponed her Las Vegas residency due to medical issues in September. In her latest Instagram post, she appeared healthy and cheerful, expressing gratitude to her supporters. File photo of Dolly Parton(REUTERS)

Dolly Parton shares emotional Thanksgiving message amid health challenges

“Well hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving,” the Jolene hitmaker said. “I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.”

“Wishing you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving,” Parton captioned the video, which has garnered over 65k likes so far. Her fans were quick to flood the comment section with encouraging messages. “Your a amazing person, Dolly! You help us all with just being here, and so much more that you do,” a user wrote.

A second user added, “Praying for you Dolly. We love you too. Happy Thanksgiving to you,” while a third chimed in, “I am thankful for wonderful people like you, Dolly who care about making a difference in the world.” Parton styled her blonde hair in an updo with loose curls framing her face. She wore a brown tweed top and accessorised with long black earrings.

In September, Parton issued a statement on social media to reveal her recent health issues. “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she wrote at the time.