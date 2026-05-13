Donald Gibb cause of death update: How did Revenge of the Nerds, Bloodsport actor die? All about ongoing health issues

Donald Gibb, known for his roles in Revenge of the Nerds and Bloodsport, died on Tuesday at the age of 71. His son, Travis, spoke to TMZ about the actor's demise.

Donald Gibb seen with Jean Claude Van Damme for Bloodsport.(X/@InMemoriamX)

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Travis confirmed that the Hollywood actor had died at his Texas home and had been surrounded by his family during his final moments, including his children who loved him deeply. Gibb reportedly loved the Lord and his family, friends and fans with all his heart, and his family asked for prayers and privacy during this difficult time. They added that Gibb would be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Donald Gibb cause of death

Travis revealed to TMZ that Gibb had passed away due to health complications. It was revealed that his demise was not sudden as he had been battling ongoing health issues for some time.

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{{^usCountry}} However, details on his health issues were not immediately made public. Gibb largely retired from public life in the 2000s and has been quite under the radar since then, which is why there's no readily available information about his recent health struggles. The actor was involved in a serious car crash while growing up. It essentially quashed his sports dreams despite Gibb being a talented football and basketball player, who had a short stint with the San Diego Chargers. The accident is reportedly left Gibb with a basal skull fracture and facial trauma, as well as permanent scars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, details on his health issues were not immediately made public. Gibb largely retired from public life in the 2000s and has been quite under the radar since then, which is why there's no readily available information about his recent health struggles. The actor was involved in a serious car crash while growing up. It essentially quashed his sports dreams despite Gibb being a talented football and basketball player, who had a short stint with the San Diego Chargers. The accident is reportedly left Gibb with a basal skull fracture and facial trauma, as well as permanent scars. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He had then channeled his recovery into preparing to play tough guy roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had then channeled his recovery into preparing to play tough guy roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gibb became a cult icon in the 1980s due to Revenge of the Nerds and the sequels. He played Ogre, the intimidating but endearing fraternity brother. In Bloodsport, he appeared alongside Jean Claude Van Damme, who was at the peak of his action prowess at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gibb became a cult icon in the 1980s due to Revenge of the Nerds and the sequels. He played Ogre, the intimidating but endearing fraternity brother. In Bloodsport, he appeared alongside Jean Claude Van Damme, who was at the peak of his action prowess at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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Gibb's other roles include US Marshals and Hancock.

Donald Gibb family and net worth

Gibb was married to Jacqueline Bauer. The two tied the knot on June 20, 1981. They have a son named Travis and a daughter named Olivia.

Gibb's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Most of this came from his roles in movies and television shows. While Gibb did find a niche in playing tough-guy characters on screen, reports have indicated that he was incredibly down to earth when cameras were not rolling.

Several fans mourned his loss as well. “He popped up in so many of the fun shows of the 80s and early 90s, but if all he'd over done was play Ogre and Ray Jackson, it would have been enough,” one wrote on X. Another added “This makes me sad. I watched Nerds 1&2 so much in my childhood as well as Bloodsport. Always enjoyed his characters.”

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Gibb was remembered for his roles as well. “He appeared uncredited as Osric's Guard in Conan the Barbarian. He also played Larry the Wolfman in Transylvania 6-5000 and played a pirate in Amazon Women on the Moon. His numerous television appearances included The A-Team, Knight Rider, Otherworld, Night Court, They Came from Outer Space, Quantum Leap, Harry and the Hendersons, The X-Files, Weird Science, Seinfeld, Homeboys in Outer Space, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, and Black Scorpion,” a page on Facebook noted.

“Man… our childhood is slowly withering away. So sad to hear about the passing of Donald Gibb at 71. To so many of us who grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, he’ll always be remembered as the unforgettable “Ogre” from Revenge of the Nerds… one of those larger-than-life characters that instantly became part of pop culture forever,” another said, adding “Whether he was making us laugh, intimidating the Nerds, or delivering those iconic over-the-top moments we still quote today, Donald Gibb helped define an entire era of movies and television.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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