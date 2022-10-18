Drew Barrymore says she doesn't hate sex but ‘needed to stay celibate’ for her daughters as a single mom since 6 years

Actor Drew Barrymore has revealed that she has not been in an intimate relationship since six years, ever since she separated from husband Will Kopelman in 2016. Turning down a fan's claim that the actor ‘hates sex’, she said she was devasted after not being able to spend her entire life with the man she married and had kids. She is a single mom to two daughters, Olive and Frankie. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty are fans of Drew Barrymore's Chura Ke Dil Mera video

She wrote in her Sunday blog post, “At nearly 48, I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up. I did not have role model parents and I engaged with people in grown up ways since a tender age! I was looking for companionship! validation! excitement! pleasure! hedonism! fun! And adventures!!” She added, “And since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship.”

Explaining her own take on life, she further wrote, “I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority. So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone, who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world!”

She went on to add, “Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of morning of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be. It took time. I’m proud of myself that I took that time.”

Making herself clear again, she wrote, “I do not hate sex! I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing I searched my whole life for, which is to be a calm woman and not a bombastic party girl. Also, when you grow up and are in a marriage with kids and you think you'll only be with this one person for the rest of your life and then that doesn't happen? It rocked me to my core, to put it lightly.”

As per Fox News, Drew's blog came after a woman, who could not identify the actor, had said to her that she resembles 'the actor who hates sex’. During The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew had actually responded to the news about Andrew Garfield, who had abstained from sex for six months while preparing for his role in Silence. "What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time? I was like, 'Yeah so?'" she said during an episode, making some of her fans think that she hates sex.

