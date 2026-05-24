Duffer Brothers upcoming shows: Full list in focus as The Boroughs comes to an end

Following the end of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer are continuing to expand their slate with several new horror, sci-fi and supernatural projects through their production company Upside Down Pictures.

US filmmakers the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer.(AFP)

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The latest addition to their growing lineup is The Boroughs, which premiered on Netflix on May 21, 2026. The Duffer brothers acted as executive producers on the show. Here’s a look at the officially confirmed upcoming Duffer Brothers projects following the latest updates.

1. Untitled Live-Action Stranger Things Spinoff

Netflix is currently developing an untitled live-action Stranger Things spin-off connected to the larger Upside Down mythology. Reports suggest the project will move away from Hawkins and introduce a completely new cast, setting and storyline.

Finn Wolfhard previously described the planned series as being similar in tone to Twin Peaks, while hinting that the story could explore laboratories and supernatural activity beyond Hawkins.

However, the Duffer Brothers officially ruled out an anthology structure. They confirmed that the spinoff will instead follow a single, set group of new characters through a continuous, serialized narrative.

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{{^usCountry}} Casting details, production schedules and release dates for the project have not yet been officially announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Casting details, production schedules and release dates for the project have not yet been officially announced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Netflix also previously confirmed that the Duffer Brothers would produce a new live-action adaptation of the manga Death Note through Upside Down Pictures. However, there are no development updates for the series. 3. Paramount project {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netflix also previously confirmed that the Duffer Brothers would produce a new live-action adaptation of the manga Death Note through Upside Down Pictures. However, there are no development updates for the series. 3. Paramount project {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recent reports have also stated that the Duffer Brothers are preparing to move toward Paramount. The brothers reportedly signed a multi-year contract with Paramount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent reports have also stated that the Duffer Brothers are preparing to move toward Paramount. The brothers reportedly signed a multi-year contract with Paramount. {{/usCountry}}

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While Paramount has not officially revealed details about the brothers’ first major project under the new arrangement, reports suggest the transition could mark the beginning of a broader expansion beyond the Stranger Things era.

Also read: Godfather IV, anyone? Paramount bags film rights for female POV story focusing on Don Vito Corleone's daughter

Stranger Things: Tales From '85, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, and The Boroughs are some of the recently released projects from the Duffer Brothers.

As Netflix moves beyond the Stranger Things era, the Duffer Brothers appear focused on building a larger universe of supernatural, horror and sci-fi storytelling projects across multiple genres and formats.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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