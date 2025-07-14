Finn Wolfhard reveals he was ‘last thing shot’ on final day of Stranger Things Season 5 filming

Finn Wolfhard has revealed he was a part of the final day of filming for Stranger Things Season 5. This detail has already sparked theories about his character's (Mike Wheeler) fate. Speaking with Q with Tom Power, the actor explained he was one of the last people left on set, though he stopped short of confirming whether his character appears in the final scene. Finn Wolfhard will return as Mike when the final season of Stranger Things drops in three parts(Getty Images via AFP)

“I was the last thing shot of the show,” the 22-year-old said when asked how his final day went. But when Power followed up, trying to clarify – “So you're the last shot of the last scene?” the Canadian actor said, “Well, no, it was that we just like wrapped – like I just was like one of the last people to film basically,” he admitted.

Also read: Finn Wolfhard almost quit acting before Stranger Things

Scenes weren’t shot in order, but Finn Wolfhard stayed till the end

That clarification makes it clear that the final episode of Stranger Things was not filmed in sequence. This is typical for a large-scale production, where scenes are often shot out of order due to scheduling and location logistics. Still, the fact that Wolfhard remained on set until the very end suggests Mike could be part of the series' final moments.

Saying goodbye after 10 years on set wasn’t easy

Looking back on his final season, Wolfhard said he tried not to dwell on the ending. “I was in denial the whole year. I was just like, ‘whatever’... like, ‘this is just another year, another season,’” he said. But when the final day of filming arrived, reality hit hard. He admitted feeling numb in the moment, saying everything came into perspective suddenly, describing the experience as “otherworldly and weird.”

Stranger Things has been part of his life since he was 13. He’ll be 23 by the time the last episodes are released. That decade-long journey, he said, made the series feel far more personal than just another acting job. According to Wolfhard, everyone in the cast grew up together on the show. The final moments on set felt like a shared experience of both celebration and mourning.

Also read: Stranger Things cast members caught in controversy chaos as final season approaches

Mike returns for final episodes

Wolfhard will return as Mike when the final season drops in three parts on November 26, December 25, and December 31. With the end now in sight, fans are connecting the dots in whichever way they can. And for now, at least, it sounds like Mike Wheeler’s story is not over just yet.

FAQs:

1. When will Stranger Things season 5 be released?

The final season of Stranger Things will be released in three parts - on November 26, December 25, and December 31, 2025.

2. Is Mike Wheeler in the last scene of Stranger Things?

Finn Wolfhard said he was one of the last people to film, but didn’t confirm if Mike appears in the final scene. Scenes were filmed out of order.

3. How long has Finn Wolfhard played Mike Wheeler?

Wolfhard has played Mike since the show began in 2016. He was 13 at the time. He will be 23 when the final season airs.