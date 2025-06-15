Stranger Things cast members caught in controversy chaos as final season approaches

As Stranger Things moves towards its final season on Netflix, fans' palpable excitement has met with real-life controversies involving the cast of the show. While fans look forward to saying goodbye to Hawkins and the Upside Down, off-screen drama surrounding stars like Noah Schnapp, Brett Gelman, and Joseph Quinn has taken center stage, as reported by Daily Mail. From political outbursts to messy romances, the cast’s controversies are as chaotic as the series itself. With Stranger Things nearing its end, cast controversies, including Brett Gelman's political stance and Joseph Quinn's romance with Doja Cat, have taken the spotlight.(@Stranger_Things/X)

Brett Gelman’s political outburst overshadows action-hero dreams

Brett Gelman, who plays the quirky and karate-skilled Murray Bauman, became a central figure in the fourth season. His breakout moments, rescuing Hopper and fighting off guards, earned him praise and even sparked a shift in how he viewed his career. “I would really like to be that fun action star,” he told The Guardian.

But in 2023, Gelman’s support for Noah Schnapp and outspoken views on the Israel-Hamas war drew sharp reactions. Speaking to TMZ, he defended Schnapp’s “Zionism is sexy” sticker and added, “I do believe that Israel has the right to defend itself… but at the same time I don’t know why no one is placing their deaths at all at the responsibility of Hamas.”

He also lashed out at pro-Palestinian voices online, branding them “fake woke liberals” in a series of posts that many called aggressive and insensitive.

Joseph Quinn’s romance with Doja Cat raises eyebrows

Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson stole hearts in Season 4 before his tragic exit. Post-Stranger Things, the British actor has soared, landing the role of George Harrison in Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics. But it's his off-screen link-up with singer Doja Cat that has sparked debate.

Their romance first made headlines in 2024, months after Doja was criticized for mocking COVID-19 fears and allegedly appearing in controversial chat rooms. The backlash intensified when fans dug up her 2022 feud with Noah Schnapp. She had asked the teen actor to set her up with Quinn — messages he later shared online.

By April 2025, reports claimed Quinn had rejoined celebrity dating app Raya, sparking breakup rumors.

Final season looms, past scandals return

According to the Daily Mail, as the show nears its end, other cast members are also facing renewed scrutiny. David Harbour, who plays Hopper, allegedly split from Lily Allen after she suspected infidelity involving a younger colleague. Charlie Heaton, too, was once detained at a US airport in 2017 after traces of cocaine were found on him, though producers defended him and he stayed on the show.

Noah Schnapp’s political views continue to divide fans. Some still want him dropped, while others accept his apology and call for empathy.

FAQs

Did any of the Stranger Things cast date each other?

Yes. Natalia Dyer (Nancy) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) have been in a relationship since around 2017.

What is the most iconic line in Stranger Things?

“Friends don’t lie.” – a recurring line from Eleven, considered the emotional core of the series.

Who is the richest Stranger Things cast member?

Millie Bobby Brown leads the list, thanks to acting roles, brand deals, and her beauty brand.

Did the Stranger Things cast get along?

For the most part, yes. The main cast has often spoken about their close bond, though some off-screen drama and scandals have occasionally stirred tensions.