Millionaire actor Finn Wolfhard reveals why he lives with his parents at 22 despite Stranger Things' success

Finn talks about living with his family

Finn talked about how he was living alone in Atlanta during the Stranger Things shoot but moved back to his parents' house afterwards. "I lived alone for a few years — I guess two years — and then I moved back in with my family for a year. Then, last year, I was living alone in Atlanta while shooting Stranger Things, but I have since moved back in with my family. We have a place in Vancouver. We all have our separate space, but we still live together — and it's great," he said.

He added, “I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place to come back to with my parents." According to a report in GQ India, Finn earned $250,000 per episode for his role in Stranger Things. The American television series has four seasons, each of them a huge success.

Celebrity Net Worth reported his net worth to be $4 million.

About Stranger Things

Created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the first season was released on 15 July 2016. The second and third seasons followed in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The fourth season was released in two parts in 2022, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the fifth and final instalment, expected to release in 2025.

Set in the 1980s, the series centres on the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they are plagued by a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down — after a nearby human experimentation facility opens a gateway between Earth and this other world. Apart from Finn, the show also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Natalia Dyer, among others, in key roles. The series is available to watch on Netflix.