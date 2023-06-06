Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard sees show ending as ‘graduation’ for the cast: I've tried not to think about it

Finn Wolfhard shared his feelings about the ending of Stranger Things, which is set to wrap up with the fifth and final season. Although the actor admitted in a new interview that he tries not to think about it too much as it makes him sad, he feels that the end will almost feel like a 'graduation' of sorts for the cast and crew involved. (Also read: Stranger Things final season production delayed due to strike, says Duffer brothers: ‘Hope a fair deal is reached soon’) Finn Wolfhard revealed his thoughts about the ending of Stranger Things.

About Stranger Things

Stranger Things follows the adventures of a bunch of kids in a small town called Hawkins and how their lives change when they lose one of their own to a shadowy dimension called the Upside Down. Finn stars in the Duffer Brothers show as Mike Wheeler, alongside actors Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin. He had earlier said that the final season will answer a lot of questions regarding the show.

Graduation for the cast and crew

Now speaking to EW about the final season, Finn said, "I definitely am excited to finish Stranger Things and see what's out there after. I've tried not to think about it or process how sad it's gonna be, obviously, but it's gonna be a graduation of sorts for all of us, for the cast and a lot of the crew, too. A lot of the same crew has been working on [the show] since the first season. So, it's gonna be amazing and pretty heavy, but really fun, always."

A month ago, the co-creators of the show, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, tweeted a statement after the Netflix show’s filming process was halted due to the writer's strike. His tweet read, "Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong"

Earlier Millie Bobby Brown had also expressed her thoughts about the show ending with the fifth season and said she is ready to wrap up the show and bid farewell to this chapter of her life for new ones to open up.

