Dune gets India release date: Denis Villeneuve's epic arrives on Oct 22

Denis Villeneuve's Dune is finally arriving in India. The filmmaker's upcoming sci-fi, dystopian epic will release in the country on October 22, Warner Bros has tweeted.

“In ONE MONTH, It Begins. #DuneMovie releases in Cinemas in India on October 22 in English and Hindi,” the tweet by Warner Bros read. Dune is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel and stars the ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to save the future of his family and his people.

As evil forces try to takeover the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-- a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential--only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune was recently screened at the Venice Film Festival where it received an 8-minute standing ovation. Denis was nominated for the Academy Award for his 2018 movie, Arrival. He also directed 2019's Blade Runner 2049, Sicario, Prisoners, Incendies and others.

In a statement, Denis said about his movie, “I discovered the book in my teenage years and I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature - the true main character of Dune. To me, ‘Dune’ is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It’s even a love story. There’s a reason the book stayed on my shelf, beside my bed, all those years."

Timothee also has Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch in the pipeline. Zendaya, meanwhile, will be seen with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

(With ANI inputs)