Dune: Part Two officially announced, gets a release date; Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya show excitement

Warner Bros has announced Dune: Part Two. The movie got the release date of October 2023. Taking to Instagram, Timothee Chalamet shared a poster of the film along with a series of smiling emojis. Reacting to the post, Zendaya dropped several exclamation marks in the comments section.

Warner Bros on Instagram too dropped the poster and wrote, "Repost from @legendary: This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey!"

Dune: Part Two will be released exclusively in movie theatres, news agency Reuters reported, quoting Warner Bros. The first part of the sci-fi epic has been directed by Denis Villeneuve. Dune featured Timothee, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin among others.

Hollywood Reporter quoted Denis, “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

The first movie was released simultaneously in theatres and on streaming service HBO Max. Set in a future where noble families rule planetary fiefs, the story follows Paul Atreides (Timothee), whose father takes on the stewardship of planet Arrakis, known as Dune to its native Fremen people and contested for its unique spice commodity found in its inhospitable desert.

Earlier this year, Denis had told Reuters, "It was by far the most challenging thing I've done in my life. I had to find an equilibrium between the people who had read the book ... I wanted them to really feel that it was a profound homage to the spirit of the book. At the same time, I wanted people who knew nothing about the book to feel welcome in the world, not left aside."

The Hindustan Times review read, “Denis Villeneuve’s Dune still evaporates from the mind as little as two hours later. Sandy worms and dragonfly choppers can only do so much when there isn’t a big, beating heart in a film to tether yourself.”

