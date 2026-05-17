...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Dutton Ranch Episodes 1, 2: Why Rip dumps body, how Carter's romance could be a problem - explained

In the Yellowstone spinoff, Beth and Rip's move to South Texas leads to conflicts and a murder mystery involving the Jackson family

May 17, 2026 06:24 am IST
By HT US Desk
Advertisement

Dutton Ranch takes no time to throw Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler back into chaos. The first two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff by Paramount+ received appreciation soon after they dropped. The spinoff begins with Beth and Rip attempting to build a quieter life in Montana before a devastating wildfire destroys their property. The situation forces the couple to relocate to South Texas.

Dutton Ranch Episodes 1 and 2 introduced murder, ranch wars and Carter’s risky romance as Beth and Rip attempted to rebuild their lives in Texas.(Instagram)

After arriving in Rio Paloma, Beth and Rip purchase the former Edwards Ranch and try to restart their lives alongside Carter. However, the purchase of new ranch quickly drags them into another ranch conflict involving Beulah Jackson and her powerful 10 Petal ranch.

Also read: Dutton Ranch cast: How much are actors earning; are there crossovers from Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and more

Why Rip secretly dumps Wes’ body

The central turning point of the initial episodes revolves around Wes, a cowboy connected to the Jackson family. Rob-Will, Beulah Jackson’s son, murders Wes and leaves the body on the land that was bought by Beth and Rip.

Carter, Oreana’s relationship may be Beth’s biggest problem

While Rip handles violence and ranch politics, Carter’s storyline develops into a different kind of threat for Beth and the family. Carter begins growing closer to Oreana, a rebellious local girl he meets after getting arrested during a dispute.

The relationship initially appears harmless, especially as Carter struggles to adapt to Texas life and searches for connection outside the ranch. Oreana introduces him to a very different lifestyle and slowly pulls him deeper into her world.

However, the biggest reveal arrives near the end of Episode 2 when it becomes clear that Oreana is connected directly to Beulah Jackson’s family.

That revelation changes Carter’s romance from a teenage subplot into a major threat to Beth and Rip’s future. If Carter becomes emotionally attached to someone tied to the family already at war with the Duttons, Beth may eventually be forced to choose between protecting Carter emotionally and protecting the ranch strategically.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

us tv shows entertainment us entertainment
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Dutton Ranch Episodes 1, 2: Why Rip dumps body, how Carter's romance could be a problem - explained
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.