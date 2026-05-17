Dutton Ranch Episodes 1, 2: Why Rip dumps body, how Carter's romance could be a problem - explained

Dutton Ranch takes no time to throw Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler back into chaos. The first two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff by Paramount+ received appreciation soon after they dropped. The spinoff begins with Beth and Rip attempting to build a quieter life in Montana before a devastating wildfire destroys their property. The situation forces the couple to relocate to South Texas.

Dutton Ranch Episodes 1 and 2 introduced murder, ranch wars and Carter’s risky romance as Beth and Rip attempted to rebuild their lives in Texas.(Instagram)

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After arriving in Rio Paloma, Beth and Rip purchase the former Edwards Ranch and try to restart their lives alongside Carter. However, the purchase of new ranch quickly drags them into another ranch conflict involving Beulah Jackson and her powerful 10 Petal ranch.

Also read: Dutton Ranch cast: How much are actors earning; are there crossovers from Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and more

Why Rip secretly dumps Wes’ body

The central turning point of the initial episodes revolves around Wes, a cowboy connected to the Jackson family. Rob-Will, Beulah Jackson’s son, murders Wes and leaves the body on the land that was bought by Beth and Rip.

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{{^usCountry}} By the end of Episode 1, Rip spots the disturbed earth and discovers the body of Wes. Rip quietly disposed the body by himself without informing the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the end of Episode 1, Rip spots the disturbed earth and discovers the body of Wes. Rip quietly disposed the body by himself without informing the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The decision reflects Rip’s long-established instinct to protect his family before anything else. Reporting the murder could directly connect Beth and Rip to a violent situation involving the Jackson family, and the newly established ranch might come immediate suspicion. The move also signals that even after leaving Yellowstone, Rip still follows the survival rules rather than the legal ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision reflects Rip’s long-established instinct to protect his family before anything else. Reporting the murder could directly connect Beth and Rip to a violent situation involving the Jackson family, and the newly established ranch might come immediate suspicion. The move also signals that even after leaving Yellowstone, Rip still follows the survival rules rather than the legal ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Episode 2 further expands the tension surrounding the murder as Joaquin pushes for Rob-Will to face consequences while the Jackson family attempts to keep the situation under control. Rip’s secret disposal of the body creates another hidden danger that could later explode into a larger conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Episode 2 further expands the tension surrounding the murder as Joaquin pushes for Rob-Will to face consequences while the Jackson family attempts to keep the situation under control. Rip’s secret disposal of the body creates another hidden danger that could later explode into a larger conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Carter, Oreana’s relationship may be Beth’s biggest problem

While Rip handles violence and ranch politics, Carter’s storyline develops into a different kind of threat for Beth and the family. Carter begins growing closer to Oreana, a rebellious local girl he meets after getting arrested during a dispute.

The relationship initially appears harmless, especially as Carter struggles to adapt to Texas life and searches for connection outside the ranch. Oreana introduces him to a very different lifestyle and slowly pulls him deeper into her world.

However, the biggest reveal arrives near the end of Episode 2 when it becomes clear that Oreana is connected directly to Beulah Jackson’s family.

That revelation changes Carter’s romance from a teenage subplot into a major threat to Beth and Rip’s future. If Carter becomes emotionally attached to someone tied to the family already at war with the Duttons, Beth may eventually be forced to choose between protecting Carter emotionally and protecting the ranch strategically.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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