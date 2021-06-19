Dwayne Johnson says being father to daughters has made him 'more tender'

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who is father to daughters Tia, Jasmine, and Simone, recently talked about how having daughters has taught him to be 'more tender and gentler'.

While speaking to People magazine for their cover story, Dwayne insisted that the most important thing he's discovered is to "just be there".

He said, "You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."

Over the last year during the pandemic, Dwayne became even more appreciative of his "blessed" life.

He admitted, "It was a shakeup for us. I did this weird thing every day where I still got up and got dressed like I was getting ready to go someplace. I mean, shoes and all. That helped me psychologically. On a relationship and marriage standpoint, you realize you have to really be attentive to your reactions and responses because your patience capacity starts to compress."

At home, daughters Jasmine and Tia "are tornadoes and very passionate about how they feel," the actor said, "Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life. You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want. However, I need you to be flexible with how we get there."

Dwayne's own unconventional journey to Hollywood has led him to become one of the highest-paid actors in the world. His growing business empire includes his Seven Bucks production company, Teremana Tequila, Zoa energy drink and a partnership with Under Armour. Now his new movie, Jungle Cruise will make a debut in theaters and on Disney plus Premier on July 30.

The actor hopes fans of the film, inspired by the iconic Disney ride and co-starring Emily Blunt, will leave theaters feeling "one of life's greatest anchors, which is gratitude itself".

Also read: Neena Gupta on why she did not marry someone while pregnant with Masaba: ‘I was still attached to Vivian’

He even insisted that he will never take his own blessings for granted. "The most important things are right in front of me," Dwayne adds. "I am in constant thank-you mode."

Dwayne is father to 3-year-old Tia, and 5-year-old Jasmine, with his wife and singer Lauren Hashian. His daughter Simone, who is 19-years old, is with his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia.

(ANI)