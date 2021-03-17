Eddie Murphy talks about his 10 kids: 'I don't have one bad seed'

American actor Eddie Murphy recently opened up about being a father of 10 kids and discussed how fatherhood has shaped his life.

According to Fox News, the 59-year-old actor said during a recent appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, "I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood."

"The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s**t is over... I found over and over again and along the way I realised that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision," he continued.

"When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s**t , you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision," Murphy added.

The Coming 2 America alum also gushed over his kids, noting that he does not have "one bad seed."

"I am so blessed with my kids," "I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people -- and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid," said the Shrek alum.

Murphy recently starred in Coming 2 America, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 4.

"My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky," he added.

In November 2018, the actor and his fiancee, Paige Butcher, welcomed a baby boy named Max Charles. The couple also shares a 4-year-old daughter, Izzy.

Murphy also has children from past relationships including, 31-year-old Eric, 31-year-old Bria, 30-year-old Christian, 28-year-old Myles, 26-year-old Shayne, 21-year-old Zola,19-year-old Bella and 13-year-old Angel.

