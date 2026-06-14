Elizabeth Olsen set to welcome first child with husband Robbie Arnett, shows off baby bump

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, best known for portraying Wanda Maximoff, aka the mystical sorceress Scarlet Witch, is expecting her first child with her musician husband Robbie Arnett.

Elizabeth Olsen spotted with baby bump

Elizabeth Olsen is best known for playing Wanda Maximoff in Marvel films.(Getty Images via AFP)

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According to People, Olsen was recently spotted at an LA restaurant, wearing a white button-down shirt with the bottom left partially open to reveal a visible baby bump. The mom-to-be was seen gently holding onto her stomach as she walked down the road.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett have been known for keeping their relationship private since their dating days in 2017. The couple met through a mutual friend while vacationing in Mexico in 2017. They moved in together the following year, as per Page Six.

In 2019, they were reported to be engaged, with a source confirming the news. In June 2021, Olsen surprised everyone by referring to Arnett as her "husband" during an interview.

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{{^usCountry}} "I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic," she said, gesturing to a book from the Little Miss book series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic," she said, gesturing to a book from the Little Miss book series. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It was eventually in 2022 that the actor confirmed that she and Arnett had secretly gotten married. "We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time. It was before COVID," she said, as per Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was eventually in 2022 that the actor confirmed that she and Arnett had secretly gotten married. "We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time. It was before COVID," she said, as per Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Olsen, who launched her career with the 2011 independent film Martha Marcy May Marlene, has since appeared in several major studio productions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Olsen, who launched her career with the 2011 independent film Martha Marcy May Marlene, has since appeared in several major studio productions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She is widely recognised for her role as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including her most recent appearance in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen starred as Scarlet Witch in Disney 's 2021 show WandaVision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is widely recognised for her role as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including her most recent appearance in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen starred as Scarlet Witch in Disney 's 2021 show WandaVision. {{/usCountry}}

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She has also featured in streaming projects such as HBO Max's Love & Death and Facebook Watch's Sorry for Your Loss.

elizabeth olsen Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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