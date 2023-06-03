Elliot Page reveals A-list actor verbally assaulted him after he came out as gay: I’m going to…

Elliot Page has revealed in his new memoir 'Pageboy' that an A-list Hollywood actor had verbally assaulted him once when he had come out as gay. The year was 2014, when he was confronted by a homophobic actor at a birthday party in Los Angeles. The actor detailed this experience in one of the chapters of the book. (Also read: Brad Pitt takes legal action against Angelina Jolie concerning sale of their shared French estate)

Elliot Page came out as gay during a speech made at a Human Rights Campaign conference. He later came out as transgender in December 2020. In May 2021, Elliot posed shirtless publicly for the first time since undergoing top surgery. He captioned the mirror pic: "Oh good my new phone works."

Confrontation with the homophobic actor

Now, as per a report by People magazine, Elliot Page has detailed a confrontation by a homophobic actor in a chapter from the memoir titled 'Famous A–hole at Party.' According to the excerpt from the chapter, the unnamed actor told Elliot, "You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men... I’m going to f--k you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

Elliot's experience

Further detailing about the experience, Eliot said that he met the actor a few days later at the gym where he tried to take back his comments and say that he does not have a problem with gay people. Recounting that experience, Elliot said, "I've had some version of that happen many times throughout my life. A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly. These moments that we often like don't talk about or we're supposed to just brush off, when actually it's very awful. I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the s--t we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual. How we navigate that world where you either have more extreme, overt moments like that. Or you have the more, like, subtle jokes. [In Hollywood] these are very powerful people. They're the ones choosing what stories are being told and creating content for people to see all around the world."

Elliot also added that he purposefully chose not to disclose his name, but he's aware that the perpetrator will hear about this and will definitely know.

