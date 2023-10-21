Emily Blunt apologizes for ‘appalling’ comments made in old video where she fat-shamed a restaurant server

Emily Blunt is breaking her silence over a newly resurfaced video from 2012 that sees her using insensitive language. In a new report by People, the actor apologised for the comments which she admitted were 'insensitive'. In the old video, she called a restaurant server as 'enormous'. (Also read: Oppenheimer's grandson reveals he disagrees with this scene in Christopher Nolan's film)

What Emily said

Emily Blunt was last seen in Oppenheimer.(REUTERS)

In a recent conversation with People, the actor said, “I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago. I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show. I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognisable to me or anything I stand for. And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

More details

Several fans discovered a YouTube clip from the star's appearance a decade ago. It so happened that Emily had marked an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in September 2012 and went on to detail a recent dinner outing at a local Chili’s with the talk show host. When the talk show host Jonathan Ross commented about eating at Chili’s when so many of their American friends are 'enormous', Emily replied back, “Well the girl who was serving me was enormous.”

Emily recently revealed that she is taking a year off from acting to focus on being a mom. Emily is married to actor-filmmaker John Krasinski, and has two daughters – Hazel and Violet. The actor was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. She played Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Robert Oppenheimer's wife and a former Communist Party USA member.

