Emily Blunt praises Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy, says she knows why fans are ‘spellbound’ by him

Emily Blunt knows why fans love Cillian Murphy so much. In a new interview with People, ahead of the Oscar nominees group luncheon, Emily shared high words of praise for his Oppenheimer co-star and said that 'there's something just captivating' about him that hooks the viewers. Both Cillian and Emily are first-time Oscar nominees for their work in Oppenheimer. (Also read: Christopher Nolan credits MCU for keeping movies alive after Covid: 'Thank God for Marvel movies') Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, left, and Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer in a scene from Oppenheimer.(AP)

What Emily Blunt said

Speaking with People in the group interview, Emily Blunt said of her co-star, “There is a reverence that you are so deserving of. And you are like, the quietest conductor of this whole thing. You don't mean to be — it's not in your nature to want to lead — but I think that there’s something just captivating about you, whether you like it or not, that people are spellbound by.”

Emily further added that as much as Cillian would give credit to director Christopher Nolan for everything, he deserves it just as much. “And it is. As much as you like to say, 'This is all of [director] Chris Nolan,' why people are so captivated by this film, but it's you,” she said.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films of last year. It received a leading 13 nominations at the 96th Academy Awards. Set during World War II, the biopic drama follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. It is set during a period in history when he feared that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. J Robert Oppenheimer helped invent nuclear weapons during World War II. Actor Matt Damon essays the character of General Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project. Emily Blunt is seen as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer.

