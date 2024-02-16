Christopher Nolan credits MCU for keeping movies alive after Covid: 'Thank God for Marvel movies'

Christopher Nolan is expressing his gratitude for the Marvel movies. In a new interview with The New York Times, the Oscar-nominated director had nothing but praise for the superhero movies made by the MCU. (Also read: Christopher Nolan says Robert Downey Jr's turn as Iron Man is ‘one of the most consequential casting decisions’ ever) Christopher Nolan recently received an Oscar nomination for directing Oppenheimer.(AFP)

‘Thank God for Marvel movies’

In the interview, Christopher Nolan was speaking about the casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, and shared how his casting was one for the history books. He said: “No, the truth is, I think Jon Favreau casting Robert as Tony Stark is one of the most significant and consequential casting decisions in Hollywood history… It wound up defining our industry. Coming out of COVID, you say, 'Thank God for Marvel movies.' And it’s one of those where, in retrospect, everybody thinks it was obvious. But he took an enormous risk casting you in that role.”

The box office success of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home is a testament to what the director spoke about. The Tom Holland-led superhero film, which had the amalgamation of the previous two Spiderman actors- Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, went close to reaching the $2 billion mark at the global box office. Nolan himself is not a stranger to the superhero genre, having helmed the critical and commercial hit films in the Batman trilogy with Christian Bale in the past under DC.

This brings viewers and ardent fans of the MCU to their next phase, to see what they have in store. The highly anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine is next, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman returning to their mutant roles. So far, only its first trailer dropped at the during Super Bowl LVIII, and the film has already broken a major record at the MCU. The Deadpool and Wolverine trailer has now become the most viewed movie trailer within 24 hours, with 365 million views over its first day of release.

