Christopher Nolan says Robert Downey Jr's turn as Iron Man is ‘one of the most consequential casting decisions’ ever

Christopher Nolan showered praise on actor Robert Downey Jr, and reserved some special words for his casting as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Christopher Nolan said he always wanted to work with the actor, and added that he thinks his casting as Iron Man as ‘one of the most consequential casting decisions that’s ever been made in the history of the movie business.’ (Also read: Robert Downey Jr once told Christopher Nolan he wanted to play Cillian Murphy's Scarecrow in Batman: Not going anywhere) Robert Downey Jr and Christopher Nolan at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Opening Night Gala(Getty Images via AFP)

What Christopher Nolan said

Speaking on The Late Show, Christopher Nolan talked about Robert Downey Jr and said, “I’ve always wanted to work with him. I’ve always seen that in his work. And he has such charisma as Tony Stark. Him playing Iron Man is one of the most consequential casting decisions that’s ever been made in the history of the movie business. I wanted to give him the opportunity to lose himself in a part, lose himself in another human being the way great actors love him.” Robert Downey Jr. gained global recognition for starring as Tony Stark/Iron Man in ten films within the MCU, starting from Iron Man till Avengers: Endgame.

More details

Christopher Nolan further added, “He has this incredible generosity of spirit. It means when he’s in a scene with other people he’s making sure they are all doing their best, that they are all able to bring their best to the table. He’s helping them clarify those emotional connections.”

Robert Downey Jr's performance as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is touted to be a frontrunner at the Academy Awards next month, where he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Recently, Sterling K. Brown, who is also nominated in the same category for his turn in American Fiction, predicted that Robert will definitely win the Oscar.

