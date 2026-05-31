Emily Blunt reveals why she said no to AI while filming a key scene in Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to make its way into nearly every aspect of modern life, Emily Blunt remains deeply wary of the technology. The actor recently revealed that she is “terrified” of AI and even decided to avoid relying on it while filming a pivotal sequence in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi thriller, Disclosure Day.

Emily Blunt terrified of AI

This is not the first time Emily Blunt has voiced concerns about artificial intelligence. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During an appearance on Hot Ones, Emily opened up about a key sequence in Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi film. The scene called for her character to produce otherworldly sounds that did not appear human. While artificial intelligence was considered as a possible tool to achieve the effect, Emily revealed that she ultimately chose a different approach.

Emily said, “It’s a four-minute one that we shot that leads up to that moment where she’s (her character) gradually sort of disintegrating. There were various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I’m a bit terrified of. I thought I could make some really strange sounds.”

Instead, the actor opted to record the sound organically, as she puts, “I said maybe I could come in and we’ll just do a range of weird sounds. And it’s what we did. I did sort of the clicking sounds, I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing strange sounds. The sound designer went away and created that weird sound.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Emily has voiced concerns about artificial intelligence. The actor has previously been outspoken about the growing use of AI in the entertainment industry. Last year, she joined several Hollywood stars in condemning the emergence of AI-actor Tilly Norwood. In a Variety podcast, Emily said, “Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary, Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.” More about the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Emily has voiced concerns about artificial intelligence. The actor has previously been outspoken about the growing use of AI in the entertainment industry. Last year, she joined several Hollywood stars in condemning the emergence of AI-actor Tilly Norwood. In a Variety podcast, Emily said, “Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary, Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.” More about the film {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Disclosure Day marks Spielberg’s return to large-scale alien science fiction. The film follows characters caught in a UFO-related conspiracy as they try to expose the truth about extraterrestrial life.

In the film, Emily plays Margaret Fairchild, a TV meteorologist and former journalist who suddenly gains abilities after an encounter with non-human life. In one scene, Margaret has a major vocal change and begins speaking a non-human language during a live weather segment. Disclosure Day is slated to release internationally on June 12. It also stars Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON