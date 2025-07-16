Emma Watson banned from driving for 6 months because of speeding

Actor Emma Watson, who shot to fame for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter franchise, has been banned from driving for six months, after she was caught speeding. As per a report by BBC, the actor has been made to pay a total of £1,044 at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court for breaking the law. (Also read: Stranger Things 5 teaser out: Heroes are united one last time with the goal to find and kill Vecna. Watch) Emma Watson at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)(REUTERS)

Why was Emma banned from driving?

The report pointed out that Emma drove a blue Audi at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford in July last year. The speeding incident occurred when the actor had nine points on her license. At the High Wycombe Magistrates' Court hearing, Emma was not present. Her representatives attended on behalf of the actor.

Moreover, the actor's lawyer Mark Haslam told the court that she is a student. "She is in a position to pay the fine," he added. The 35-year-old actor has been studying at Oxford since 2023.

Her decision to focus on academia and pursue her passion for learning has led her to enrol in a graduate degree program at Oxford. Emma Watson made a rare public appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival this May, marking her return to the event after a 12-year absence. She had a notable role in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

In earlier interviews, Watson discussed the importance of taking a step back from acting and allowing herself to explore new interests and passions. Emma has also been actively working for environmental conservation since many years. She actively posts about preserving the natural world to prevent it from collapsing as a result of human activities. At the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference which took place at Glasgow in Scotland, Emma hosted a panel on climate change with climate activist Greta Thunberg.