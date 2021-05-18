Emma Watson breaks silence on rumours of engagement, ‘dormant’ career: ‘If I have news, I promise I’ll share it’

Hollywood star Emma Watson briefly came out of her Twitter hibernation on Tuesday to address rumours about her engagement and career. She said that such speculation about her personal and professional life was a way ‘to create clicks’, regardless of whether it was true or not. She added that if there was any development, she would share it with fans herself.

In a series of tweets, Emma wrote, “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.” She added, “If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you.”

Emma asked fans to assume that if she was not sharing any news, she was ‘quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are’. “In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people,” she wrote.

“I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx,” she concluded.

Recently, Emma sparked engagement rumours after she was clicked wearing a ring on her left ring finger during an outing with her boyfriend Leo Robinton earlier this year. She was also in the news after it was reported that she was retiring from films. However, her manager Jason Weinberg clarified that there was no truth to the news. “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t,” he told EW in a statement.

