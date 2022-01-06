Emma Watson, Emma Roberts react to Harry Potter reunion pic goof-up with compliments, fans say 'Emma-verse is real'

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts released last week, prompting fans to notice a bunch of goof-ups in the reunion special. Among them was a childhood photo of Emma Roberts, which was mistakenly used instead of Emma Watson’s.

Emma, who features as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, has found the adorable baby photo of Emma Roberts rather cute. On Wednesday, she shared the throwback on her Instagram, tagged her namesake and made an observation: “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts #emmasistersforever,” she wrote.

On her Instagram Stories, Emma Roberts shared the post, politely disagreeing with the Harry Potter actor’s views: “Haha, I don’t believe that," she exclaimed. Fan's also reacted to Watson's post. “The emmaverse is real,” wrote one. “My goodness this was so hilarious,” wrote another. “Reunion spoiler alert,”

Screenshot of Emma Roberts' Instagram story.

As the Harry Potter reunion special premiered last week, fans pointed out that the cute kid wearing Minnie Mouse ears is actually actor Julia Robert's niece Emma Roberts and not Emma Watson. The Holidate actor had originally shared the photo almost a decade ago in 2012. The reunion episode showed the photo during a montage of Emma Watson’s childhood moments, when she talked about how the Harry Potter books impacted her growing up years.

The producers of Return to Hogwarts responded to the goof-up, admitting their mistake. In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, they said, “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabelled photograph to our attention.”

The reunion episode also made a faux pas while introducing actors Oliver Phelps and James Phelps in a scene. On the screen, their names appeared to be swapped. In Harry Potter films, real-life twins Oliver and James portrayed the roles of brothers George and Fred Weasley, respectively. Oliver pointed out the mistake with a hilarious post on Instagram: “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts."

Emma Watson, now 31, stepped into the world of acting with the first Harry Potter movie, 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The same year, Emma Roberts featured as a child artiste in the movie Blow.

