Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion goofs up, uses Emma Roberts’ pic instead of Emma Watson's. Fans react

Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary reunion special Return to Hogwarts began streaming on January 1 worldwide. The HBO Max special is streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video and within hours, Potterheads are already giving rave reviews to it. However, some eagle-eyed viewers have spotted an apparent mistake in the special with the makers using a picture of another actor in a segment about Emma Watson.

In the very beginning of the almost two-hour-long special, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film series, talks about how Harry Potter books were a part of her growing up years. As she talks about how her father would read the books to her and her siblings, the montage shows a picture seemingly of a young Emma wearing Minnie Mouse ears.

The trouble is that the picture is of the wrong actor named Emma. As many viewers have pointed out on social media, the picture is of a young Emma Roberts, actor Julia Robert's niece and star of shows such as Ameri Emma Roberts had posted that picture on Instagram in 2012 with the caption ‘Minnie mouse ears!’

The goof-up has become a topic of discussion on social media. “Have you seen this? They put a picture a Emma Roberts to illustrate the childhood of Emma. I can't...,” tweeted one user. “Guys help me thats literally Emma Roberts not Emma Watson,” emphatically posted another. Several users jokingly asked Emma Roberts to sue the makers of the special for using her picture without authorisation.

Also read: Why JK Rowling wasn’t part of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary reunion special

Emma Roberts is an American actor, who also started as a child artiste around the same time as Emma Watson. Having made her debut in the 2001 film Blow, she gained fame in the teen sitcom Unfabulous and eventually graduated to adult starring roles. She is best known for her multiple roles in the anthology horror series American Horror Story.

The makers of Return to Hogwarts or Emma Roberts have yet to comment on the goof-up.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON