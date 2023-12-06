Emmy-winning visionary television producer Norman Lear passed away at 101

Norman Lear, the visionary television producer who revolutionized American prime-time comedy, passed away at the age of 101, leaving behind an enduring legacy that reshaped the television landscape. Lear's family confirmed his death, marking the end of a remarkable career spanning over six decades.

FILE - Norman Lear appears during the "American Masters: Norman Lear" panel at the PBS Summer TCA Tour on Aug. 1, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lear, producer of TV's "All in the Family" and and an influential liberal advocate, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at 101. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lear's impact on television was profound, with iconic shows like "All in the Family," "Maude," "Good Times," and "The Jeffersons" dominating the 1970s comedy lineup. His creations fearlessly tackled societal taboos, addressing issues such as racism, sexism, war, and cultural clashes, challenging both network executives and viewers.

The crowning jewel of Lear's repertoire was "All in the Family," featuring the unforgettable character Archie Bunker. Despite his regressive views, Archie resonated with millions, becoming a symbol of an era. Reflecting on this character, Lear once wrote, "For all his faults, Archie loved his country and his family," adding a contemporary perspective to the character's hypothetical political leanings.

Lear's career earned him numerous accolades, including six Emmy Awards, induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, a Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award, and the prestigious Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in 2021.

Beyond his entertainment contributions, Lear was a committed progressive and founder of People for the American Way, countering the rise of the Christian right in the Reagan era. His activism extended to defending the First Amendment and promoting civic awareness.

In the late 1980s, Lear ventured into film production, collaborating with director Rob Reiner on acclaimed movies like "The Sure Thing," "Stand by Me," and "The Princess Bride." Despite some setbacks in the 1990s, Lear remained resilient, contributing to various entertainment, political, and educational initiatives.

His journey was commemorated in the 2016 documentary "Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You," offering a glimpse into his groundbreaking career and personal evolution. Lear's acceptance speech at the 2021 Golden Globes underscored the importance of family throughout his life, emphasizing that, even at close to 99, he had "never lived alone" and "never laughed alone."